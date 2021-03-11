False info: Punjabi University issues notice to 16 private BEd colleges

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 9

The Punjabi University has issued show-cause notice to 16 affiliated private BEd colleges in the state for allegedly providing false information.

After receiving multiple complaints over recruiting unqualified staff, non-attendance of students, dummy faculty on the campuses, under-paid teachers and poor infrastructure, the university teams raided the colleges and found glaring violations.

Have sought reply We have issued show-cause notices. We will form a panel to carve out a mechanism to hand down punishments. Prof Arvind, Punjabi University VC

On Monday, the university authorities said the information of students and faculty of all affiliated colleges was uploaded on its official website but these institutions had provided false data. The list includes colleges in Patiala, Sangrur and Bathinda among other districts.

Meanwhile, Gurpreet Singh Lehal, Dean, College Development Council, said, “We have been receiving complaints against these colleges. Therefore, the university formed five teams that visited all 16 colleges unannounced. We found that most teachers listed in the database by these colleges were missing. Some colleges were being run without any students or with a few of them. The principal as well as majority of the staff members listed were also found missing. Most classrooms were locked and it looked as if no classes had been held for long.”

He said the teams found that one of the colleges was holding classes at another institution, while a boys’ hostel was being run from a girls’ college building. “We had received complaints of dummy admissions. As per the complaints, colleges used to collect fees from BEd students (Rs 40,000 per year), but they did not attend the classes. Further, the students were helped to cheat and clear the exams by college faculty,” Lehal alleged.

University Vice Chancellor Prof Arvind, however, said: “No colleges should not carry out dummy admissions. It’s our duty to ensure quality work as per the norms.