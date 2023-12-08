Faridkot: Families of 5 youth killed in mishap call it murder

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 7

A few days after five youths were killed in a road accident near Bara Bhai Ka village on the Amritsar to Bathinda national highway in Faridkot district, family members of the deceased said it was a murder.

According to the police, the victims’ car rammed into an animal on December 2. After registering a case under Section 174 of the CrPC, the police had closed the case.

However, families of the victims accused the police of shielding two persons who rammed their vehicle from rear into the car of their dear ones.

While five occupants died, two persons riding in other vehicle fled the spot, thus leaving behind their partially damaged vehicle, alleged family members in a complaint to the police.

Faridkot Deputy Superintendent of Police (D) Waryam Singh said prima facie it had been found that the the car rammed into the animal and they registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC. However, if any person had any doubt, the police would investigate the case, he said.

Kirandeep Singh, whose nephew Manpreet Singh was among the deceased, alleged that the police had denied to accept their complaint.

He alleged another vehicle was found on the spot and cops were tight-lipped over its occupants.

The family members said locals who rushed to the accident spot alleged that occupants of the other car were carrying weapons.

Earlier, sources in the police had claimed that the occupants of both the cars had verbal arguments before heading to Faridkot from Bathinda.

#Faridkot