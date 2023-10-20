Families of ’84 riot victims seek justice

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 19

Families of victims killed or affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots expressed their dissatisfaction over the justice meted out by the Indian Government at a press conference held here on Wednesday.

A protest will be organised at Ludhiana on November 5 “if the government did not listen to our genuine demands”, they said. President, Sikh Victims’ Family Welfare Society, Surjit Singh Dugri, demanded the restoration of red cards for the families.

