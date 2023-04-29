Families of Assam detainees return after special meet

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 28

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh’s uncle Sukhchain Singh, who had gone to Assam, was not allowed to meet him in the Dibrugarh jail for want of permission.

Facilitated by the SGPC, Sukhchain had accompanied a group that met their detained kin. However, he met his brother Harjit Singh (uncle of Amritpal) also detained in the jail. The family members, along with SGPC member and lawyer Bhagwant Singh Sialka, returned today.

Sialka said the special ‘mulakat’ (jail meeting) with the prisoners was fixed for April 27 after the joint nod of Amritsar’s Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan and the Dibrugarh jail authorities.

“Eight family members met their kin on Thursday evening. Amritpal’s uncle met his brother. We have submitted the requisite documents seeking permission to allow Amritpal’s family members to meet him, the response is awaited,” he said.