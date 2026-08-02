DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Families seek nodal officer in Moscow after SC order

Families seek nodal officer in Moscow after SC order

article_Author
Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:59 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Navdeep Kaur takes care of her three toddlers while her husband Hira Singh remains incommunicado for the past four months after joining the Russian army in Amritsar . (File photo)
Advertisement

Families in Punjab whose relatives were killed in the Russia-Ukraine war have urged the Centre to appoint a nodal officer at the Indian Embassy in Moscow. Their demand follows the Supreme Court’s direction to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to designate a nodal officer in Delhi to coordinate with families across India.

Advertisement

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s move, the families said a similar official in Moscow was essential to liaise with the Russian authorities and assist Indians searching for missing relatives or completing paperwork for the deceased.

Advertisement

Of the 51 Indians reported killed in the conflict, many were from Punjab. Nine identified victims include Hira Singh, Jarnail Singh, Sahil Sekri, Tejpal Singh and Gursewak Singh from Amritsar; Budh Ram Singh of Malerkotla; Sharanjit Singh and Samarjeet Singh of Ludhiana; and Mandeep of Goraya.

Advertisement

Jagdeep, brother of deceased Mandeep, said the absence of a dedicated official in Moscow made the process extremely difficult. He recalled visiting Russia three times and making at least 25 trips to the embassy, often waiting for hours.

“A particular official dedicated to the task in Moscow could interact with the Russian government to locate the missing persons and complete paperwork for those killed,” he said. Families, he added, were forced to repeat their stories to different officials each time.

Advertisement

Navdeep Kaur of Amritsar, whose husband Hira Singh died in the war, said she was preparing to travel to Russia to collect his belongings and death certificate. “Appointment of a nodal officer would help people like me gain guidance and contact Russian authorities,” she said.

Her husband, who had gone to Russia on a study visa, joined the Russian army in August 2025. She last spoke to him on September 24, before losing contact. Two months later, she was informed he had died on November 4 at Ivanovo, a major aviation centre. Hira Singh had left Punjab to support his family, including three children, one of whom is mentally challenged.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts