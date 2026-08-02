Families seek nodal officer in Moscow after SC order

Families in Punjab whose relatives were killed in the Russia-Ukraine war have urged the Centre to appoint a nodal officer at the Indian Embassy in Moscow. Their demand follows the Supreme Court’s direction to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to designate a nodal officer in Delhi to coordinate with families across India.

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Welcoming the Supreme Court’s move, the families said a similar official in Moscow was essential to liaise with the Russian authorities and assist Indians searching for missing relatives or completing paperwork for the deceased.

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Of the 51 Indians reported killed in the conflict, many were from Punjab. Nine identified victims include Hira Singh, Jarnail Singh, Sahil Sekri, Tejpal Singh and Gursewak Singh from Amritsar; Budh Ram Singh of Malerkotla; Sharanjit Singh and Samarjeet Singh of Ludhiana; and Mandeep of Goraya.

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Jagdeep, brother of deceased Mandeep, said the absence of a dedicated official in Moscow made the process extremely difficult. He recalled visiting Russia three times and making at least 25 trips to the embassy, often waiting for hours.

“A particular official dedicated to the task in Moscow could interact with the Russian government to locate the missing persons and complete paperwork for those killed,” he said. Families, he added, were forced to repeat their stories to different officials each time.

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Navdeep Kaur of Amritsar, whose husband Hira Singh died in the war, said she was preparing to travel to Russia to collect his belongings and death certificate. “Appointment of a nodal officer would help people like me gain guidance and contact Russian authorities,” she said.

Her husband, who had gone to Russia on a study visa, joined the Russian army in August 2025. She last spoke to him on September 24, before losing contact. Two months later, she was informed he had died on November 4 at Ivanovo, a major aviation centre. Hira Singh had left Punjab to support his family, including three children, one of whom is mentally challenged.