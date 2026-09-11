Family alleges forced cremation of Gulzar Singh

In the video, which has since gone viral, family members demand action against everyone whose names were allegedly mentioned by Gulzar Singh in videos recorded before his death. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema’s name is also mentioned in one of the two videos.

Advertisement

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has maintained that the Opposition is “playing politics over a dead man” and “unnecessarily dragging the minister’s name into the case”.

Advertisement

The latest developments come two days after the cremation of Gulzar Singh, who allegedly died by suicide after being pressured and harassed by local AAP leaders to apologise for questioning Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema over the alleged sale and supply of “chitta” in his village during a recent public meeting.

While the police have registered a case against those initially named by the victim in a viral video message, they say they are also investigating a second video in which additional names were allegedly mentioned after Gulzar Singh consumed poison.

Advertisement

Making fresh allegations, family members claimed that police pressured them into conducting the cremation without following customary traditions. “There was too much police during cremation and we were not taken into confidence. Rather we were forced to cremate under pressure. We were not allowed to bring the body home for last respect,” alleged family members.

“We demand that the FIR should have names of everyone whom my father named in his statement in the video,” said Gulzar’s son.

The allegations come after the cremation was conducted amid high drama, with heavy police deployment at and around the cremation ground.

Earlier today, a team of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) visited Sangrur and met Gulzar Singh’s family at their residence in Toor Banjara village. NCSC Chairman Kishor Makwana said he had directed officials to ensure a transparent probe.

“All evidence should be collected properly and the role of all those named in the statement should be investigated. Family members should be provided security,” said Makwana.

Meanwhile, Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Poonamdeep Kaur (IAS) stated, “During the interaction, the family expressed satisfaction with the action taken so far by the Punjab Government and the authorities. The family also informed that the assistance assured by the government was being provided to them.”

The Deputy Commissioner added: “An amount of Rs 5 lakh as compensation has already been released to the family. The government has also assured employment to a family member. The same has been conveyed to the NCSC team during the meeting.”

Earlier, AAP workers allegedly opposed and stopped the official cavalcade of BJP leaders, including state BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon and senior leader Ashwani Sharma.

BJP state president Kewal Singh Dhillon alleged that AAP rule had turned into “a rule of hooliganism”, where no one was safe. He claimed that AAP workers stopped and attacked his vehicle.

“This was not an attack on me, but an attack on democracy,” he said.

Punjab Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Partap Singh Bajwa, also demanded the immediate arrest and dismissal of Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema over the allegations raised by Gulzar Singh’s family.