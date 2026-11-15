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Home / Punjab / Family asked to foot Amritpal’s travel, security escort bill

Family asked to foot Amritpal’s travel, security escort bill

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Mohit Khanna
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:22 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Amritpal Singh. File
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The family of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP and Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) chief Amritpal Singh will have to bear not only his travel expenses, including airfare, but also the cost of transporting five Punjab Police personnel accompanying him from Dibrugarh jail to Punjab for his grandmother’s last rites.

Dakha MLA and key Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) leader Manpreet Singh Ayali, who has objected to the arrangement, confirmed that the family had been asked to bear the expenses of transporting the MP under police custody. The expenses include Amritpal’s travel costs as well as the travel and boarding expenses of the five police personnel escorting him to his native village to attend the last rites of his grandmother, Charan Kaur (84), who died on November 8.

“A conservative estimate places the total travel expenditure between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 4 lakh. The family has been asked to bear the cost. Amritpal is not an ordinary person. He is an elected representative. The family has been told to pay not only for his travel but also for the travel and food expenses of the security personnel,” Ayali said.

The Amritsar Special Court on Friday allowed Amritpal a three-hour custodial visit to attend his grandmother’s cremation. As per the initial order, he was to be brought to his native village, Jallupur Khera, under tight police security on November 14 and allowed to remain there from noon to 3 pm before being taken back to jail.

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However, his counsel, Harjot Singh Mann, later moved an application seeking modification of the order, requesting that the visit be rescheduled to November 17. He argued that reaching Punjab from the Dibrugarh jail by Saturday noon would not be practical given the distance and the formalities involved.

The application remains pending, and the revised date for the custodial parole will now be decided by the Amritsar court on November 16. The family has confirmed that the cremation of Charan Kaur would take place only after Amritpal’s arrival.

Amritpal has been lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail, Assam, since April 2023. He was initially detained under the National Security Act, which was withdrawn a few months ago. Amritpal’s possible return to Punjab, even briefly, has acquired political significance as his party prepares for the 2027 Assembly elections. His presence in the state could have an impact on the political atmosphere.

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While raising law-and-order concerns over his temporary release, the Punjab Government supported the plea on humanitarian grounds and submitted a detailed set of conditions governing his participation in the last rites.

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