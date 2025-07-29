Family assaulted, evicted from Ghal Kalan village over son’s love marriage

A family was allegedly assaulted and forcibly evicted from Ghal Kalan village, Moga district, on Tuesday evening over their son’s love marriage. The incident has sparked outrage, especially due to police inaction.

According to reports, Tarsem Singh’s elder son had solemnised a court marriage with a girl from the same village on May 5. Following the marriage, the couple moved away from the village. However, the village panchayat had earlier passed a controversial resolution banning love marriages and declaring that anyone involved in such unions would not be allowed to stay in the village.

Targeting the boy’s family, particularly his mother Jasbir Kaur, the girl’s family and several villagers allegedly accused her of facilitating the marriage. Fearing for her safety, Jasbir had been living with relatives for two months. When she returned to her home this week, she was allegedly attacked by villagers, including members of the girl’s family. Her house locked, she was reportedly beaten and forcibly thrown out of the village.

She was admitted to the Moga Civil Hospital for treatment on Tuesday. Despite her attempts to file a complaint, police allegedly took no action.

Sadar police station in-charge Gursevak Singh said both parties have been called to the station and the matter would be resolved, ensuring the affected family returns home safely.

Sukhchain Singh, husband of the village sarpanch, said that the panchayat had indeed passed a resolution against love marriages and declared that anyone aiding such unions would also face social boycott. He claimed the boy’s mother played a key role in the marriage.

Meanwhile, Jasbir Kaur denied any prior knowledge of the marriage and said their entire family was being punished without cause. “Even my younger son and husband were harassed by police under panchayat pressure,” she said.