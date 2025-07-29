DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Family assaulted, evicted from Ghal Kalan village over son’s love marriage

Family assaulted, evicted from Ghal Kalan village over son’s love marriage

Boy’s mother thrashed by villagers; police inaction sparks outrage
article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 09:21 PM Jul 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Video grab of Jasbir Kaur being beaten in the village.
Advertisement

A family was allegedly assaulted and forcibly evicted from Ghal Kalan village, Moga district, on Tuesday evening over their son’s love marriage. The incident has sparked outrage, especially due to police inaction.

Advertisement

According to reports, Tarsem Singh’s elder son had solemnised a court marriage with a girl from the same village on May 5. Following the marriage, the couple moved away from the village. However, the village panchayat had earlier passed a controversial resolution banning love marriages and declaring that anyone involved in such unions would not be allowed to stay in the village.

Targeting the boy’s family, particularly his mother Jasbir Kaur, the girl’s family and several villagers allegedly accused her of facilitating the marriage. Fearing for her safety, Jasbir had been living with relatives for two months. When she returned to her home this week, she was allegedly attacked by villagers, including members of the girl’s family. Her house locked, she was reportedly beaten and forcibly thrown out of the village.

Advertisement

She was admitted to the Moga Civil Hospital for treatment on Tuesday. Despite her attempts to file a complaint, police allegedly took no action.

Sadar police station in-charge Gursevak Singh said both parties have been called to the station and the matter would be resolved, ensuring the affected family returns home safely.

Advertisement

Sukhchain Singh, husband of the village sarpanch, said that the panchayat had indeed passed a resolution against love marriages and declared that anyone aiding such unions would also face social boycott. He claimed the boy’s mother played a key role in the marriage.

Meanwhile, Jasbir Kaur denied any prior knowledge of the marriage and said their entire family was being punished without cause. “Even my younger son and husband were harassed by police under panchayat pressure,” she said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts