Family in Punjab's Nabha celebrates their daughter being appointed sub-inspector without 'paying bribe'; video goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 13

AAP Punjab took to X to share a video of a Nabha girl, who got the job of a sub-inspector in Punjab Police without any “recommendation” and “without having to pay bribe”.

Sharing the video, AAP Punjab wrote the caption in Punjabi, which roughly translates to, “A simple village girl got a job without any recommendations or bribes. Her family members and villagers feel elated.”

The video shows Kirpal Kaur dancing and celebrating with her family and villagers.

Kaur thanked the Mann government for the “honesty they have shown” in recruiting 560 sub-inspectors for the state’s police.

Kaur said it would give an opportunity to people for a better life and to work with honesty. She said since she had got the job by honest means, she would also fulfil her duties honestly.

#Punjab Police