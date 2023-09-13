Family in Punjab's Nabha celebrates their daughter being appointed sub-inspector without 'paying bribe'; video goes viral

Chandigarh, September 13
AAP Punjab took to X to share a video of a Nabha girl, who got the job of a sub-inspector in Punjab Police without any “recommendation” and “without having to pay bribe”.
Sharing the video, AAP Punjab wrote the caption in Punjabi, which roughly translates to, “A simple village girl got a job without any recommendations or bribes. Her family members and villagers feel elated.”
The video shows Kirpal Kaur dancing and celebrating with her family and villagers.
ਸਧਾਰਨ ਪਿੰਡ ਦੀ ਕੁੜੀ ਨੂੰ ਬਿਨਾਂ ਕਿਸੇ ਪੈਸੇ ਜਾਂ ਰਿਸ਼ਵਤ ਦੇ ਮਿਲੀ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਨੌਕਰੀ!— AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) September 12, 2023
ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਤੇ ਪਿੰਡ ਵਾਲੇ ਹੋਏ ਬਾਗੋ-ਬਾਗ਼। pic.twitter.com/oCNlXd0T5v
Kaur thanked the Mann government for the “honesty they have shown” in recruiting 560 sub-inspectors for the state’s police.
Kaur said it would give an opportunity to people for a better life and to work with honesty. She said since she had got the job by honest means, she would also fulfil her duties honestly.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
11 from Gujarat die as truck rams into bus on Jaipur-Agra highway in Rajasthan
PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin ...
Fresh encounter erupts as security forces widen search operation in J-K's Rajouri
A suspected Pakistani terrorist was killed in an encounter i...
Video shows US cop laughing, joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer
'She's dead', Auderer laughs and says, 'it's a regular perso...
I-T dept conducts raids in UP, MP in tax evasion probe against SP leader Azam Khan
The searches are being conducted in Rampur, Saharanpur, Luck...
Priyanka Gandhi meets families who lost their loved ones in Shimla temple tragedy
Assures them all help from Himachal govt, says will visit th...