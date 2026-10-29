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Home / Punjab / Family members, protesters gherao DC’s residence

Family members, protesters gherao DC’s residence

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa/Bathinda, Updated At : 08:37 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Tension gripped Mansa on Wednesday, a day after the police forcibly took custody of marginal farmer Daljit Singh’s body and shifted it to AIIMS, Bathinda, as his and slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota’s family members continued their stir.

The police registered two FIRs, one for murder and another for attempt to murder over an attack on a police team. Besides, three arrests have been made in connection with Daljit’s death caused due to suspected drug overdose. A board of three doctors conducted the post-mortem examination on Wednesday, but the body was still kept at AIIMS.

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Protesters gheraoed the Deputy Commissioner’s residence in Mansa, demanding the release of those detained on Tuesday. A portion of the Barnala-Sirsa road at Tinkoni, reopened to traffic on Tuesday morning, was closed again. The Bhartiya Kisan Union, meanwhile, staged protests outside 40 police stations.

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Heavy police deployment, barricades, trucks and trolleys on major roads prevented protesters from reaching the agitation site. The National Commission for Minorities has also sought a report from the Chief Secretary, the Mansa DC and the SSP within a week.

Former CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Tarsem Singh, father of incarcerated Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, joined the protest. “Daljit’s family told me that the police came to their residence at midnight and asked his wife to give consent for the post-mortem. Is this the rule of law? Bhagwant Mann can handle the stage, not the state,” he said.

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A police officer said the murder FIR was registered on the statement of Daljit’s father, Jarnail Singh, who named three persons. “All three have been arrested,” he said.

SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary said separate FIRs had been registered over Daljit’s death and the attack on the police.

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