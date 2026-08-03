Family of Punjab youth held in Thailand seeks Seechewal’s intervention

Three days after a Punjab youth was arrested by the Royal Thai Police for allegedly abducting and confining three Indian nationals, his family has approached Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, claiming he has been falsely implicated.

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Kulraj, one of the five suspects arrested in the case, hails from Manak village in Lohian. Married with a four-year-old son, he was accompanied by his parents, sister, wife and son while meeting Seechewal, seeking his intervention and maintaining that he was a victim rather than an accused.

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Kulraj’s sister said he had left Punjab on June 29 and reached Thailand on July 1 after a Lohian-based travel agent allegedly promised to facilitate his journey to Spain. She said the agent had even arranged his hotel booking in Thailand.

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“Within days of his arrival, we started receiving calls from a man identifying himself as Khan Baba, who demanded Rs 12 lakh. A few days later, he sought another Rs 15 lakh,” she alleged.

The family claimed another youth from Gill village in Kapurthala had also been lured by the same travel agent. “His family managed to arrange the ransom, following which he was sent back. Kulraj, however, remains trapped,” they said. According to the family, they had lodged a complaint against the travel agent with the Kapurthala DSP and SSP on July 6.

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“We received a call from the Thai Police on July 29 evening informing us about Kulraj’s arrest. We also saw his video circulating on social media. Since then, however, we have received no communication from the authorities,” Kulraj’s sister said.

The family has urged Seechewal to take up the matter with the concerned authorities and help secure Kulraj’s release, insisting he was duped by the trafficking network and wrongly named in the case.