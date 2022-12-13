Family protests teen’s murder

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, December 12

After a 13-year-old boy was reportedly murdered in Zira subdivision, family members of the deceased along with other people blocked the Zira-Kot Ise Khan road in protest. The family members refused to cremate the body and sat on protest, demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

The Class VII student, Jaswinder Singh, had gone missing on Friday, following which the family had lodged a report with the police. Later, the body of the teenager was found from the abandoned fields in Shahwala village on Kotise Khan Road.

