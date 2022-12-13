Family protests teen’s murder

Ferozepur, December 12
After a 13-year-old boy was reportedly murdered in Zira subdivision, family members of the deceased along with other people blocked the Zira-Kot Ise Khan road in protest. The family members refused to cremate the body and sat on protest, demanding immediate arrest of the accused.
The Class VII student, Jaswinder Singh, had gone missing on Friday, following which the family had lodged a report with the police. Later, the body of the teenager was found from the abandoned fields in Shahwala village on Kotise Khan Road.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju
Replying to questions in the Upper House of Parliament, the ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...