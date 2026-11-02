Family refuses cremation until all killers of Ferozepur teen nabbed

Six days after the murder of 17-year-old Gurdayal, alias Anmol, his family has refused to perform his last rites until all those involved in the crime are arrested.

The family staged a protest outside the SSP’s office on Saturday, raising slogans against the state government. They demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and stringent action against them. They also warned that their agitation would continue until justice was delivered.

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The protest was called off after the police assured the family that the accused would be arrested soon.

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According to the family, Anmol was abducted and attacked with sharp-edged weapons over a dispute involving his objection to some youths allegedly harassing his younger sister and passing lewd remarks at her. The family has demanded strict action against all those involved, including the death penalty for the accused.

Jaswinder Kaur, a family member, said some youths used to pass lewd remarks at Anmol’s sister while she was travelling to and from school. The girl had shared the matter with her brother, who later confronted the youths and asked them to stop harassing her.

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She alleged that on October 27, when Anmol had gone to work, the accused abducted and assaulted him before dumping him in the bushes near Qila Wala Chowk on the outskirts of the town, believing him to be dead.

After learning about the incident, the family rushed Anmol to the Civil Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries after battling for life for a few hours.

The police have named six persons and included two to three unidentified persons in the FIR. The named accused are Kaki, Deepu and Gori, all residents of Ichhe Wala village; Charan Pal, alias Shanty; Daulat Ram, a resident of Basti Sunwa in the city area; and Sachin, alias Billa, a resident of Hake Wala village.

Anmol, a resident of Ichhe Wala village, had studied up to Class VIII. His father, Davinder Singh, works as a labourer, while his mother, Sunita, takes up domestic work to support the family. His younger sister is a Class X student at a private school.

Deep Dashanan, national president of the Ravan Sena, alleged laxity on the part of the police. He said the family would continue its agitation and not perform Anmol’s last rites until all accused were arrested.

SP(D) Manjit Singh said the police were conducting raids and all those involved in the crime would be arrested soon.