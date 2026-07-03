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Home / Punjab / Family tragedy inspires Muktsar youth to build railway crossing alert application

Family tragedy inspires Muktsar youth to build railway crossing alert application

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Archit Watts
Tribune Health Panel
Muktsar, Updated At : 01:36 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Commuters wait at a closed railway crossing at Abohar in Fazilka.
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A young software engineer from Muktsar has developed a mobile app that provides real-time updates on railway crossings, helping commuters avoid delays.

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The app was created by Karan Loona (25) after a personal tragedy. Two years ago, his father suffered a brain haemorrhage and had to be rushed to Bathinda. The family was delayed at the Bura Gujjar road railway crossing in Muktsar because a goods train had blocked traffic.

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“I felt people should know in advance whether a railway crossing is open or closed so they can choose an alternative route. I decided to build a solution and started working on an AI-powered mobile application while continuing my full-time job,” Loona said.

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Launched six months ago, the app allows users to check the status of nearby railway crossings and receive notifications when these open or close. It quickly gained popularity, crossing 3,300 downloads within three days of its launch, surpassing its initial target of 3,000 downloads in three months.

The service began in Muktsar and has since expanded to 14 railway crossings across seven towns, including Abohar, Fazilka, Kotkapura, Faridkot, Ferozepur and Moga. Loona said the app was now used by 8,000-10,000 persons daily. The data is sourced from the Indian Railways’ National Train Enquiry System (NTES).

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The project is managed by Loona and his friend, software engineer Lovish Chugh. Both work remotely for their companies during the day and spend evenings maintaining and improving the app. Loona said he planned to expand the service to more towns.

For many commuters, the app has become a time-saver. “I have to drop off and pick up my son from school, and most of the time the railway crossing remains closed. Now, I receive notifications and can decide which route to take. It saves a lot of time,” said local resident Ankush Deep.

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