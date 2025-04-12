DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Faridkot admn scales down order on drug inspection by schools

Faridkot admn scales down order on drug inspection by schools

The Faridkot administration on Friday watered down its order directing senior secondary schools to task students with inspecting shops for the possible sale of drugs in their vicinity and limited their involvement to peer monitoring on school premises only. The...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 02:00 AM Apr 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Faridkot administration on Friday watered down its order directing senior secondary schools to task students with inspecting shops for the possible sale of drugs in their vicinity and limited their involvement to peer monitoring on school premises only.

The move came following the criticism of the April 9, which was issued by the District Education Officer, citing a direction in this regard by the Deputy Commissioner during a meeting on April 3.

Safety concerns

The Faridkot administration had on April 9 asked government senior secondary schools in the district to constitute teams, including students, to inspect shops around their institutes for the possible sale of drugs

The move triggered concern among teachers, who said this might jeopardise the safety of students, and also result in confrontation with shopkeepers

The move had triggered concern among teachers, who said this might jeopardise the safety of students, and also result in confrontation with shopkeepers. The district has 85 government senior secondary schools.

Advertisement

According to the order, each school was required to form a team, including at least 10 students from Classes 9 to 12, who under the supervision of a nodal officer were expected to inspect shops in the vicinity of their school.

DEO Neelam Rani on Friday issued a new letter to all school heads and clarified that students will now only be responsible for observing their peers for behavioral changes that may indicate drug use.

Advertisement

Suspected cases are to be reported to teachers, who will ensure that the affected students receive treatment at district de-addiction centers, the fresh order said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper