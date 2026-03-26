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Home / Punjab / Faridkot brothers’ suicide: SKM calls for protest outside Speaker’s residence, lists demands for bereaved family

Faridkot brothers’ suicide: SKM calls for protest outside Speaker’s residence, lists demands for bereaved family

SKM has put forward a charter of demands for bereaved family, including adequate financial compensation, complete waiver of all outstanding debts, and government employment for a family member

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Kotkapura, Updated At : 05:16 PM Mar 26, 2026 IST
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The deceased brothers.
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To seek justice for the family of two farmer brothers, of Harinaeu village, Faridkot, who recently died by suicide, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced a massive protest outside the residence of Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on March 30.

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​The decision was finalised during a high-level meeting of various constituent farmer unions held at the Gurudwara Sahib in Harinaeu village on Thursday.

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​The farmer leaders expressed deep concern over the tragic suicide of the two brothers, who were reportedly driven to the extreme step due to an overwhelming debt burden. The SKM has put forward a charter of demands for the bereaved family, which includes adequate financial compensation, a complete waiver of all outstanding debts, and government employment for a family member.

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​Speaking at the meeting, the farmer leaders highlighted the worsening debt crisis in Punjab, accusing successive state governments of failing to provide a permanent solution for debt relief.

They pointed out a sharp contrast in government policy, noting that while the Modi government has allegedly written off over Rs 16 lakh crore in corporate debt, it remains unwilling to clear the country's total agricultural debt, which stands at a similar figure.

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​The leaders also slammed the silence of mainstream political parties regarding the farmers' deaths. They noted that while political outfits were quick to protest over the unfortunate death of a DM, their relative "indifference" toward the loss of two farmers suggests that the farming community is not a priority on their political agendas.

The SKM leaders further revealed that although Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan visited the village on Wednesday to participate in the deceased's final rites, no concrete relief or announcements were made by him.

Consequently, the unions have decided to escalate the matter by staging a large-scale demonstration at his residence.

The meeting was presided over by Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala, General Secretary of the Kirti Kisan Union.

Noted farmer leaders in attendance included Nachhatar Singh Jaito (BKU Malwa), Gurmeet Singh Kuhar Wala (BKU Kadian), Gurjit Singh (Punjab Kisan Union), Sukhjinder Singh Tumbharbhan (Kul Hind Kisan Sabha), Angrej Singh (BKU Dakaunda-Burjgill), Zora Singh (BKU Dakaunda-Dhaner), Bohar Singh (BKU Sidhupur), and Rajveer Singh Hari Nau.

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