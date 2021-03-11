Faridkot 'Congress leader' booked for electricity theft

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, May 26

A local resident, claiming to be a senior Congress leader, was caught on the wrong foot after a team of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) from Faridkot allegedly found him stealing power at his residence.

A fine of Rs 43,712 has been slapped on Jodha Singh Brar, a resident of Baghapurana. On the complaint of the PSPCL, a criminal case has been registered against him.

Sources in the PSPCL said following a tip-off, a team carried out checking at Brar’s residence, where he was allegedly caught using a “kundi” connection. No power meter was found installed on the premises and the accused was drawing power using an illegal connection. A meter was later recovered from house, said the authorities.

A penalty of Rs 43,712 has been imposed on the accused for the violation and the cable used for theft seized.

On a board put up on the street, the accused claimed to be a senior Congress leader, without mentioning the designation, said the PSPCL authorities.

Denying the allegation, Brar claimed his family was forced to draw direct power after the meter burnt down. He claimed the PSPCL authorities failed to change the damaged meter despite repeated requests. He claimed himself to be a general secretary of the Punjab Congress. The case was registered against him at the behest of some senior PSPCL officials, he alleged.