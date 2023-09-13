Faridkot: Cop tries to smuggle drugs into jail, held

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, September 12

The Faridkot modern central jail authorities on Tuesday nabbed a policeman when he was trying to smuggle drugs and a cell phone inside the jail.

Senior constable Amarinder Singh was nabbed at the main entry of the jail when his frisking allegedly led to the seizure of 34 gram opium, two mobile phones and a headphone. The items were reportedly hidden by him in his underpants.

Faridkot SSP Harjeet Singh said the accused police official had been placed under suspension and an investigation initiated into his past conduct in the jail.

“We are investigating who these mobile phones and drugs were to be supplied to in the jail. A case under the NDPS Act and Punjab Jail Act will be registered against the accused cop and inmate(s),” the SSP said.

The Faridkot jail has become infamous for regular seizures of mobile phones in it. Over 250 mobile phones, including 70 smartphones, have been seized from it during the last one year.

