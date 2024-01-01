Faridkot cops arrest 11 drug addicts, send them to rehab centre

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 31

As the urge to get a high seems to be one of the major reasons behind snatching incidents, two-wheeler thefts and robberies in this area, the Faridkot police have begun a special drive to help drug addicts so that they don’t commit crime to meet their craving for the narcotics.

After arresting these addicts under Section 27 of the NDPS Act, the police have started sending these addicts to rehabilitation centres. The police have arrested 11 such drug addicts and sent them to rehabilitation centres for treatment. Under Section 27 of the NDPS Act, the consumption of specified narcotics or psychotropic substances is punishable with rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year and six months.

To satisfy their urge for drugs, addicts target unsuspecting citizens. They want to earn some quick buck to buy drugs. Snatching is the easiest way to get cash for these addicts, said Harjeet Singh, SSP, Faridkot.

On Sunday, the Kotkapura police arrested four youths, including a woman, who are allegedly involved as many as 24 incidents of snatching. All these accused are addicted to some or other form of drugs, said the SSP.

As snatching has become a major scare for citizens, especially women in the area and increasing number of these incidents had led to massive public protest in Kotkapura this week.

The police believe arresting these addicts who are involved in snatching-like crime and sending them to jail is not solving the problem but it is just overcrowding the jails.

“We asked them to stay at rehab centres for treatment. We are hopeful of change in these addicts”, said the SSP.

Involved in snatching incidents

“We found that many of these offenders are young boys from financially weaker backgrounds. They wanted to work and felt bad about being judged for being an addict but weren’t able to leave addiction,” he said

