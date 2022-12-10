Dera follower Pardeep Singh's killing: Faridkot cops get custody of accused

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 9

About one month after the killing of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh in Kotkapura, the Faridkot police today got the custody of the sixth accused, Jatinder Singh, alias Jeetu, who had been lodged in the Tihar Jail.

Jeetu was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police from Patiala district, a day after the killing. The Faridkot police failed to get his custody on a production warrant earlier as the jail authorities did not have sufficient manpower to provide him escort from Delhi to Faridkot.

After bringing him on a production warrant, the police today produced Jeetu before the Duty Magistrate here and got his five-day remand for questioning in the case. Police sources revealed that Jeetu had accidentally got a bullet injury on his hand on November 10 when he and other gangsters were firing at Pardeep Singh.

Five other accused are already either in police or judicial custody in Faridkot.

Last week, the police had got police remand of Ramjan Khan, alias Raj Hooda, a Haryana-based gangster involved in the killing. The Anti-Gangster Task Force in a joint operation with the Central agencies and the Rajasthan Police had arrested Hooda from Jaipur on November 20 after a brief encounter. The Faridkot police had brought Hooda on a transit remand from Rajasthan.

#dera sacha sauda #Faridkot #Kotkapura