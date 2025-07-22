Faridkot court stays demolition of house linked to alleged drug peddler

A local court here on Tuesday stayed the proposed demolition of a house allegedly linked to drug peddling, restraining the police and civil administration from taking coercive action.

The stay was granted after the mother of the alleged drug offender, moved the court asserting legal ownership of the property and claiming that she was being selectively targeted.

The demolition notice, dated July 18, was issued by the Municipal Council, Faridkot, for a residence located in Bazigar Basti.

As part of an ongoing crackdown against alleged drug peddlers and illegal encroachments, the civil administration and police had initiated action against properties claimed to be unlawfully constructed.

However, the court, in its interim order, restrained authorities from demolishing the property “illegally, forcibly and without due course of law” until the matter is further heard.

In her petition in the court, the mother of the alleged drug peddler claimed that she had purchased the houses using her lifelong savings and has documentation to prove legal possession. She owns two adjoining residential units and has submitted property records, including a possession deed (Likht Makhbooja) and a Rainbasera certificate indicating ownership.

She alleged that the authorities were discriminating against her under the pretext of illegal construction. She pointed out that several similarly built houses exist in the area but none have been targeted except hers. The woman claimed that this selective enforcement violates her constitutional rights under Articles 14 and 21, guaranteeing equality and protection from arbitrary action.

She claimed that on July 17, several police officials visited her house unannounced and began taking photographs without offering any explanation. At the time, only her daughter-in-law and 10-month-old grandson were present, raising safety and privacy concerns.

The woman has also approached the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Punjab State SC Commission, and Punjab State Human Rights Commission, urging them to investigate what she calls “a gross miscarriage of justice.”