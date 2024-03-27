Faridkot DC warns potato growers against use of herbicide before harvesting crop

Tribune News Service

Faridkot March 26

After the reports of dangerous glyphosate salt-containing herbicides being used on the potato crop came in days before the beginning of its harvesting in the area, Faridkot Deputy Commissioner on Tuesday warned potato growers against its use.

Cancer-causing chemical Glyphosate is a popular non-selective herbicide, which is widely used in agriculture to provide cost-effective and broad-spectrum weed control. It is alleged that many potato growers are using this herbicide before harvesting the potatoes

DC Vineet Kumar said the chemical was not supposed to be used days before the harvesting process as it was very dangerous for human health, adding that it was one of the reasons behind the spread of cancer in the area.

DC Vineet Kumar has asked the Agriculture Department to be highly vigilant as the use of strong herbicide days before the harvesting of the potatoes poses significant health hazards to humans.

It is alleged that many potato growers are using this herbicide before harvesting the potatoes as it saves them labour cost.

DC Kumar said the chemical was not supposed to be used days before the harvesting process as it was very dangerous for human health, adding that it was one of the reasons behind the spread of cancer in the area.

The chemical is highly used on wheat and other crops to kill and dry the top growth, which makes the crop easier to harvest. If it is ingested with food, it can kill the beneficial bacteria that live in our gut and help us digest our food.

The proximity of potato fields planted to glyphosate treated areas/crops increases the potential for damage to potato crop due to this herbicide. The DC said the potato season was going on and the vegetable would be harvested in the coming five to seven days.

Before removing the potato crop from the ground, the stem that is above the ground has to be separated from the roots.

Potatoes are extracted from the ground by separating this stem from the potato, which is separated with hand by labour.

He said some farmers were spraying the chemical instead of removing the stem with labour, which dries up the leaves of the potatoes as well as every small grass. With the spraying of this chemical, the potatoes can also come under the grip of the poison, potentially causing harm to the human body.

