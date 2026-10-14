Faridkot: Ex-serviceman, son die by suicide over property row

A retired Army man, and his 22-year-old son died by suicide following a violent altercation triggered by an ongoing property dispute in Chandbhan village of Faridkot.

Harpal Singh, 60, had previously married his widowed sister-in-law, an arrangement that reportedly added tension to the household. Over time, friction intensified among family members over property ownership, culminating in a heated argument.

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The situation spiraled out of control when a dispute between Harpal Singh and his son Sukhwinder Singh turned into a physical clash. Both consumed a poisonous substance. Although they were rushed to hospital, they succumbed to the poison.