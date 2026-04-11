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Home / Punjab / Faridkot girls secure top ranks in Class 8 Punjab Board results

Faridkot girls secure top ranks in Class 8 Punjab Board results

Tamanna and Jashandeep secure the first and third ranks in the state, respectively

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Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 06:36 PM Apr 11, 2026 IST
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Tamanna being felicitated by Jaito residents.
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Two students from Faridkot have brought laurels to the district by securing top positions in the Class 8 results declared by the Punjab School Education Board.

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Tamanna, a student of Saraswati Senior Secondary School, Jaito, secured the first position in the state by scoring a perfect 600 out of 600 marks. Jashandeep Kaur, a student of Sant Mohan Dass School, Kotsukhia, secured the third position with 598 marks.

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Tamanna’s father works as a munim at a brick kiln and aspires to provide higher education to all his four daughters. Tamanna expressed her desire to pursue higher studies.

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Meanwhile, Jashandeep Kaur was honoured at a special function organized at her school, where chairman Rajkumar Thapar and director Sandeep Thapar felicitated her along with other meritorious students.

Both students credited their success to their parents and teachers, saying they aim to continue their education and contribute to society.

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