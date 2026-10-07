Faridkot: Harassed, college girl dies by suicide

A 22-year-old final-year BA student at Government Brijindra College in Faridkot died by suicide on Tuesday afternoon by hanging herself with a scarf at her residence.
Her family said that she was under mental stress because three college boys had been harassing her. Acting on the family's complaint, the police registered a case under the BNS and are currently scrutinising her phone records to identify the culprits.
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