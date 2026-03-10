DT
PT
Faridkot illegal de-addiction centre sealed, 78 rescued

Faridkot illegal de-addiction centre sealed, 78 rescued

Team led by DSP finds 78 youths being held at unauthorised de-addiction centre

Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 12:52 PM Mar 10, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
The district administration, police, and the Health Department in Faridkot conducted a joint raid to seal an illegal de-addiction centre operating in Mehmuana village of the district.

A specialised team led by Tarlochan Singh, DSP (Sub-Division), Faridkot, along with health officials, arrived at the site and found around 78 young men being held at the unauthorised facility during the inspection.

​Following the raid, the centre was immediately sealed and all 78 individuals were shifted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot, for proper medical treatment and care.

Dr Vishwadeep Goyal, Deputy Medical Commissioner, Faridkot, said the raid was a result of coordinated efforts between the district administration and the Civil Surgeon.

DSP Tarlochan Singh said the police, in coordination with the civil and health departments, would continue to monitor and check for such unauthorised centres. ​

The authorities have also issued a public appeal urging citizens to seek treatment for drug addiction only at government-run de-addiction centres or officially recognised private institutions.

