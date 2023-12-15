Faridkot jail head warden held for drugs supply

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 14

The police have arrested the head warden of Faridkot Central Jail today. Rajdeep Singh is accused of being a member of the cartel, which was supplying drugs inside the jail. Cops have also brought Amandeep Singh, alias Sarpanch, from Goindwal Sahib jail on production warrant.

Harjit Singh, SSP, Faridkot, said Rajdeep and Amandeep were members of the module which was supplying drugs to prisoners. Rajdeep has been working as a head warden in this jail for the last four months. Earlier, he was posted at Bathinda Central Jail.

