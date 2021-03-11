Faridkot jail inmate's video goes viral; Superintendent suspended

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, May 26

After a video shot by an inmate of the Faridkot central jail went viral, Jail Superintendent Joginder Pal has been placed under suspension by the state government after an inquiry by a DIG-rank officer.

Inmate Karan Sharma, who was arrested for possessing illegal weapons, had allegedly shot the video inside the jail and shared it with people outside. The police have registered a case against Sharma, who is accused of making a video call from the jail to relative Sunil Kumar of Faridkot. He is accused of showing the inside view of the jail, including barracks, in the video.

The jail has already been in the news over rampant use of mobile phones by inmates. Around 150 mobile phones are recovered from the jail every year, putting the role of jail authorities under the scanner.

During a search of the jail on Thursday, five mobile phones, two phone chargers and two sets of headphones were recovered. While three mobile phones were recovered from three inmates, two phones, two set of chargers and headphones were found abandoned in a toilet, said Faridkot SHO Sandeep Singh.