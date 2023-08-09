Faridkot judge's house burgled

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, August 8

Burglars broke into the locked house of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Monika Lamba at Officers’ Colony here on Monday and decamped with jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh.

Jasbir Singh, a Home Guard jawan who was on night duty at the house, told the police that as the Judge had travelled out of the city on Sunday, he had gone to his home on Monday morning, when the burglary took place.

