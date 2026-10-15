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Home / Punjab / Faridkot: Kultar Singh Sandhwan faces heat over sacrilege cases

Faridkot: Kultar Singh Sandhwan faces heat over sacrilege cases

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 08:08 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan faced an awkward situation on Wednesday when Sikh organisations, sharing the stage with him, censured the state government and its legislators, including him, during a “Lahnat Diwas” (condemnation day) gathering at the main chowk in Kotkapura.

The event marked the 11th anniversary of the 2015 police firing incidents at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan, which followed incidents of sacrilege. Several speakers accused successive governments of failing to deliver justice in the cases. Sandhwan remained seated on the dais and listened to the criticism without responding during the proceedings.

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Darbar-e-Khalsa head Harjinder Singh Majhi read out a 10-page “Sharam Patra” (letter of shame) addressed to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and handed a copy to Sandhwan, asking him to convey it to the government. Majhi said the letter sought to remind the government of its record on the issue over the past four-and-a-half years. He alleged that AAP had come to power on the strength of promises to deliver justice but was now nearing the end of its term without satisfactory progress.

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Responding to the criticism, Sandhwan said the government was making efforts at every level to ensure justice. He added that steps were being taken in accordance with the sentiments of the Sikh community.

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