 Faridkot locals protest, warn against tree felling, relining of canals : The Tribune India

Residents and members of social, political and ecological groups stage a demonstration in Faridkot.

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, October 9

With thousands of trees along the Indira Gandhi and Sirhind feeder canals facing a threat of getting axed during the remodeling and relining of the canals, various social, political and ecological groups in Faridkot and adjoining villages joined hands today to oppose the move.

Residents organised a protest near the twin canals and issued a warning of a massive protest in the region if the Rajasthan and Punjab governments went ahead with the relining of the canals.

Will disturb ecology of region

  • Saying that axing of trees would disturb the ecology of the Faridkot region, locals alleged that the remodeling-cum-relining of Indira Gandhi and Sirhind feeder canals would adversely affect the groundwater recharge
  • As the groundwater in the region contains high fluoride content, in the absence of the recharging of the groundwater, residents in the region would face a problem in getting potable water

Due to a crumbling brick-lining, seepage is causing a huge loss of water, adversely affecting the water-carrying capacity of the canals at the tail end, said Naveen Mahajan, Principal Secretary, Water Resources, Rajasthan.

A tripartite agreement for remodeling-cum-relining of these canals was signed by the Union Ministry of Water Resources and the Rajasthan and Punjab governments on January 23, 2019.

Under this project, a 10-mm polythene film with cement, mortar and brick-tile was to reinforce the lining of the canals to cut water losses. While the remodeling work is yet to start, contractors for this work have already set up their cement concrete remix plants here. For smooth relining work, all trees along the canals have to be axed, it has been alleged.

In this area, which has poor quality groundwater, these canals have proven a boon for local farmers and residents ever since their construction in the ’60s as the seepage of water helped in recharging the groundwater level, besides improving its quality. This helped farmers in producing paddy on an otherwise semi-arid land. Now, if the authorities are allowed to go ahead with the lining of the canals with plastic sheets and cement concrete, it will negatively impact farming in the area,” said Sandeep Arora, founder of the Society for Environment and Ecological Resources (SEER).

The remodeling of canals will bring additional water supply for people on the downstream and prevent considerable seepage losses, said Naveen Mahajan. The safe carrying capacity of the Indira Gandhi feeder had dropped from 18,500 cusecs to about 12,000 cusecs over a period of time, while over 1,000 cusecs of this was being lost in seepage, he said.

#Faridkot

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

