DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Faridkot love affair murder: Key accused who was deported from Canada surrenders

Faridkot love affair murder: Key accused who was deported from Canada surrenders

Harkawalpreet Singh appears in court four days after Gurwinder Singh was found dead in Sukhnewala village; police continue investigation into the alleged affair-driven killing

article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 11:25 AM Dec 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

One of the key accused in the alleged love affair–driven murder of a Faridkot resident surrendered before a local court on Wednesday, four days after the shocking incident in Sukhnewala village.

Advertisement

Harkawalpreet Singh, from Balluana village in Bathinda and named as the paramour of the victim’s wife, appeared in court and was remanded to three-day police custody for interrogation.

Advertisement

The case concerns the death of Gurwinder Singh, who was found dead on the rooftop of his house on Friday night after his wife, Rupinder Kaur, raised an alarm. Villagers rushed to the scene and informed the police, who later arrested Rupinder on suspicion of murder.

Advertisement

Police stated that Gurwinder, from an NRI family, had married Rupinder in 2023. She moved to Canada after the wedding but was deported in 2024. During her stay abroad, she allegedly developed an intimate relationship with Harkawalpreet, who was also deported around the same time.

According to a complaint filed by Gurwinder’s sister, Manveer Kaur, the victim had repeatedly expressed fear for his life and informed the family about the alleged affair.

Advertisement

DSP Tarlochan Singh said it has yet to be confirmed whether Gurwinder was strangled or poisoned. His body has been sent to Faridkot Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts