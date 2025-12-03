Faridkot love affair murder: Key accused who was deported from Canada surrenders

One of the key accused in the alleged love affair–driven murder of a Faridkot resident surrendered before a local court on Wednesday, four days after the shocking incident in Sukhnewala village.

Harkawalpreet Singh, from Balluana village in Bathinda and named as the paramour of the victim’s wife, appeared in court and was remanded to three-day police custody for interrogation.

The case concerns the death of Gurwinder Singh, who was found dead on the rooftop of his house on Friday night after his wife, Rupinder Kaur, raised an alarm. Villagers rushed to the scene and informed the police, who later arrested Rupinder on suspicion of murder.

Police stated that Gurwinder, from an NRI family, had married Rupinder in 2023. She moved to Canada after the wedding but was deported in 2024. During her stay abroad, she allegedly developed an intimate relationship with Harkawalpreet, who was also deported around the same time.

According to a complaint filed by Gurwinder’s sister, Manveer Kaur, the victim had repeatedly expressed fear for his life and informed the family about the alleged affair.

DSP Tarlochan Singh said it has yet to be confirmed whether Gurwinder was strangled or poisoned. His body has been sent to Faridkot Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.