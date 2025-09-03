Faridkot medical college gets 50 more MBBS seats

Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, a constituent institution of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), has received approval to increase its MBBS seats from 150 to 200.

Established in 1978 with just 50 seats, the college has recorded a steady expansion over the decades. The intake was raised to 100 seats in 2013, 125 in 2019, 150 in 2023, and has now reached 200.

Postgraduate education has also grown substantially—from only nine MD/MS seats in 1998-99 to 105 in 2025. An additional 22 seats will be added in the coming session.

BFUHS Vice Chancellor Dr Rajeev Sood said the college has also secured approval for a new dental college with 50 BDS seats, expansion of nursing programmes, establishment of physiotherapy and pharmacy colleges, and the revival of the Skill Development Centre in collaboration with the Army’s Western Command to provide training for Agniveers. New departments in trauma care, paediatrics and cardiology are also being introduced.

Officials said the expansion is a significant step towards strengthening medical education and health care delivery in Punjab.