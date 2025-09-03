DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Faridkot medical college gets 50 more MBBS seats

Faridkot medical college gets 50 more MBBS seats

Established in 1978 with just 50 seats, the college has recorded a steady expansion over the decades
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 06:09 PM Sep 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, a constituent institution of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), has received approval to increase its MBBS seats from 150 to 200.

Advertisement

Established in 1978 with just 50 seats, the college has recorded a steady expansion over the decades. The intake was raised to 100 seats in 2013, 125 in 2019, 150 in 2023, and has now reached 200.

Postgraduate education has also grown substantially—from only nine MD/MS seats in 1998-99 to 105 in 2025. An additional 22 seats will be added in the coming session.

Advertisement

BFUHS Vice Chancellor Dr Rajeev Sood said the college has also secured approval for a new dental college with 50 BDS seats, expansion of nursing programmes, establishment of physiotherapy and pharmacy colleges, and the revival of the Skill Development Centre in collaboration with the Army’s Western Command to provide training for Agniveers. New departments in trauma care, paediatrics and cardiology are also being introduced.

Officials said the expansion is a significant step towards strengthening medical education and health care delivery in Punjab.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts