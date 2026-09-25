DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Faridkot medical university releases schedule for 3rd round of counselling for MBBS, BDS courses

Faridkot medical university releases schedule for 3rd round of counselling for MBBS, BDS courses

The university instructed candidates to submit surrender applications directly to their respective college principals, emphasising that requests sent directly to the university will be rejected

article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 02:54 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, Punjab. Tribune file photo
Advertisement

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) today announced the detailed schedule for the 3rd round of online counselling for admissions to UG Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) courses across Punjab.

​Candidates wishing to surrender or resign from seats allotted in Round 1 or Round 2 can do so by September 28 up to 2 pm, subject to the forfeiture of their security deposit.

Advertisement

The university instructed candidates to submit surrender applications directly to their respective college principals, emphasising that requests sent directly to the university will be rejected. The vacant seat matrix for the 3rd round will be displayed on the university website on September 28.

Advertisement

​Fresh online registration, along with the submission of willingness and security deposits, will open on September 28 and remain active until October 2. The application fee for fresh candidates in the general category is Rs 5,900 (including GST), while SC category candidates are required to pay Rs 2,950. To participate in this round, candidates must deposit the requisite security fee: Rs 10,000 for government colleges (Rs 5,000 for SC/BC/PwD candidates) and Rs 2,00,000 for private colleges or both government and private colleges combined.

​Candidates applying under the NRI quota must submit their admission application forms between September 28 and October 1 (up to 2 pm). Physical verification of status for Sikh and Christian minority quota candidates will take place on October 3 up to 3 pm at Sri Guru Ram Das Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Amritsar, and Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, respectively.

Advertisement

​The provisional merit list will be published on October 4. Objections against the merit list can be submitted up to October 5 till 4 pm, following which the final provisional merit list will be displayed the same day.

​Candidates can fill and submit their choices and preferences online on October 6 and 7. Seat processing will occur on October 8 and 9, and provisional allotments will be displayed on October 10. Following physical objection verification on October 11, the revised provisional result will be declared on the same day. Candidates selected provisionally must pay the remaining balance fee and report to their allotted colleges between October 12 and October 14.

​The university stated that once a candidate joins a seat allotted in the 3rd round, they will not be permitted to surrender, resign, or participate in subsequent counselling rounds.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts