Faridkot medical university releases schedule for 3rd round of counselling for MBBS, BDS courses

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) today announced the detailed schedule for the 3rd round of online counselling for admissions to UG Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) courses across Punjab.

​Candidates wishing to surrender or resign from seats allotted in Round 1 or Round 2 can do so by September 28 up to 2 pm, subject to the forfeiture of their security deposit.

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The university instructed candidates to submit surrender applications directly to their respective college principals, emphasising that requests sent directly to the university will be rejected. The vacant seat matrix for the 3rd round will be displayed on the university website on September 28.

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​Fresh online registration, along with the submission of willingness and security deposits, will open on September 28 and remain active until October 2. The application fee for fresh candidates in the general category is Rs 5,900 (including GST), while SC category candidates are required to pay Rs 2,950. To participate in this round, candidates must deposit the requisite security fee: Rs 10,000 for government colleges (Rs 5,000 for SC/BC/PwD candidates) and Rs 2,00,000 for private colleges or both government and private colleges combined.

​Candidates applying under the NRI quota must submit their admission application forms between September 28 and October 1 (up to 2 pm). Physical verification of status for Sikh and Christian minority quota candidates will take place on October 3 up to 3 pm at Sri Guru Ram Das Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Amritsar, and Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, respectively.

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​The provisional merit list will be published on October 4. Objections against the merit list can be submitted up to October 5 till 4 pm, following which the final provisional merit list will be displayed the same day.

​Candidates can fill and submit their choices and preferences online on October 6 and 7. Seat processing will occur on October 8 and 9, and provisional allotments will be displayed on October 10. Following physical objection verification on October 11, the revised provisional result will be declared on the same day. Candidates selected provisionally must pay the remaining balance fee and report to their allotted colleges between October 12 and October 14.

​The university stated that once a candidate joins a seat allotted in the 3rd round, they will not be permitted to surrender, resign, or participate in subsequent counselling rounds.