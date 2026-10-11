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Home / Punjab / Faridkot medical varsity debars 5 more candidates from 85% Punjab quota MBBS, BDS seats

Faridkot medical varsity debars 5 more candidates from 85% Punjab quota MBBS, BDS seats

BFUHS registrar says four candidates from Haryana and one from Chandigarh were debarred for applying for state quota seats in multiple states

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 04:38 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot. Tribune file photo
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Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has debarred five more candidates from consideration for admission to MBBS/BDS courses against the 85 per cent Punjab State Quota seats for the 2026-27 academic session after finding that they had simultaneously applied for state quota seats in another state or Union Territory (UT).

In a public notice issued by the university, the Registrar, BFUHS, said the candidates were found, upon verification, to have violated the conditions for admission under the Punjab State Quota. Four of the five candidates are from Haryana and one is from Chandigarh, according to the notice.

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The action was taken under Clause 18 of the Punjab Government notification dated July 10, 2026, which lays down the conditions for candidates seeking admission against the Punjab State Quota. The notice stated that the action was taken in continuation of the counselling schedule and public notices issued for the third round of online counselling. It described the five candidates as "additional".

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Around 20 other candidates have already been debarred on the same grounds.

The university also cautioned candidates that anyone found to have applied for state quota seats in more than one state or UT other than Punjab would have their provisional allotment cancelled "forthwith". This would be in addition to any other action permissible under the law, rules, regulations or admission prospectus.

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Candidates have been advised to carefully comply with all conditions prescribed by the Punjab government for admission against the 85 per cent State Quota seats.

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