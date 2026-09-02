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Home / Punjab / Faridkot medical varsity restores candidature of 4 of 25 students debarred from NEET-UG state quota

Faridkot medical varsity restores candidature of 4 of 25 students debarred from NEET-UG state quota

The four candidates whose candidature has been restored are from Assam, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 07:23 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, Punjab.
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Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) today evening restored the candidature of four of the 25 candidates who had earlier been debarred from consideration for MBBS admission against the 85 per cent Punjab State Quota seats under the NEET-UG 2026 counselling process.

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In a public notice issued this evening, the university stated that, upon receiving representations from the concerned candidates and after verifying the relevant records with the respective states and Union territories, the candidature of the four candidates had been restored for consideration against the state quota seats.

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The four candidates whose candidature has been restored are from Assam, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana.

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The university, however, clarified that restoration of their candidature would be subject to their fulfilling all other applicable eligibility conditions, rules and regulations governing the counselling process.

The four candidates were among the 25 aspirants debarred by BFUHS earlier this week after they were found to have applied simultaneously for admission under Punjab State Quota and the state quota seats of other states or Union territories, in violation of Clause 18 of the Punjab Government’s notification dated July 10, 2026.

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BFUHS had named 25 candidates who were found to have applied both under the Punjab State Quota and under the state quota of Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand.

Of the 25 debarred candidates, eight were found to have also applied in Chandigarh, five in Karnataka, three in Himachal Pradesh, three in Madhya Pradesh, and one each in Assam, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra.

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