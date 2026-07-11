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Home / Punjab / Faridkot MLA forced to join dharna as employees hand over warning letter to minister

Faridkot MLA forced to join dharna as employees hand over warning letter to minister

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 07:34 PM Jul 11, 2026 IST
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Protestors stage a massive rally outside Dr Baljit Kaur’s residence in Faridkot on Saturday. Tribune Photo
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Faridkot MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon was forced to sit on a dharna alongside protesting employees and pensioners when he arrived to receive a warning letter on behalf of Social Welfare Minister Dr. Baljit Kaur on Saturday.

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On a call from the Joint Coordination Committee, the Joint Employees Forum and the Pensioners Joint Front, hundreds of protestors staged a massive rally outside Dr Baljit Kaur’s residence in Faridkot, raising strong slogans against the state government.

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When MLA Sekhon arrived as the minister's representative, angry protestors cornered him with sharp questions regarding the government's "anti-employee" stance.

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The employee leadership accused Dr Baljit Kaur of political betrayal, noting that despite being a former government doctor and current pensioner, she signed an adverse report against employees in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

They warned that the ruling party would face consequences in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

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The protestors accused the AAP government of being highly indifferent to their long-pending demands over its four-and-a-half-year tenure. They slammed the administration for hiring expensive private lawyers to de-link dearness allowance from the central pattern in court.

The main demands of the protesters include immediate release of 6 pending DA installments at 18 per cent, implementation of the 2.59 coefficient for pensioners and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, regularisation of all contractual and temporary staff with full pay and government employee status for ASHA, mid-day meal, and Anganwadi workers.

Faced with intense pressure, MLA Sekhon joined the sit-in, accepted the memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, and assured the protestors that he would strongly recommend their case to the government for an early resolution.

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