Faridkot MLA’s escort vehicle hits bike, 2 killed

Faridkot, June 16

A police vehicle in the escort of the Faridkot MLA allegedly rammed into a two-wheeler from rear on Friday near here. Two persons riding the two-wheeler were killed on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Nachhatar Singh (62) and Satnam Singh (53), both residents of Jhotiwala village in Faridkot district.

What FIR states As per the FIR, lodged on the complaint of Chamkaur Singh, brother of deceased Nachhatar Singh, it has been alleged that the MLA's escort vehicle hit motorcycle as its driver was driving at a high speed. It has been alleged that the accused driver left the spot with the MLA without checking on victims or calling for help. However, Faridkot MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon has denied allegations.

The police have registered a criminal case against constable Angrej Singh for causing death due to negligence and rash driving in this connection.

The case was registered after residents of Jhotiwala village held a protest dharna in front of the police station after placing bodies of two victims in middle of the road and demanded action against negligent escort vehicle driver and MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon.

However, Faridkot MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon has denied the allegations. Sekhon said he was in an adjoining village at the time of the accident. “Once I came to know about the accident, I rushed to the spot to help victims. The driver had already called the police and emergency health services for the help,” the MLA claimed.

The MLA said the Gypsy was not escorting him at the time of accident. The vehicle had developed a snag. Sekhon said the driver was returning to the village where he was attending a programme after getting the vehicle repaired but it met an accident on the way.