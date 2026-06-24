Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur today launched the state's first skill development centre at the Juvenile Observation Home in Faridkot in a bid to rehabilitate young offenders and equip them with marketable trades before their reintegration into society.

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The initiative marks the first time in Punjab that specialised vocational training is being offered directly within a juvenile observation home, the minister said, adding that the programme would be rolled out across all five such observation homes in the state, with launches in Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur to follow.

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The department has set a target of training 211 juvenile inmates across Punjab. The programme covers young individuals between the ages of 12 and 19. The first batch at Faridkot commenced with over 30 participants, beginning with a hairdressing and hair-cutting course selected specifically to align with current market demand. Future phases will expand into high-demand technical trades including mobile repair, the minister said.

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Dr Baljit said the core objective of the initiative was to offer young inmates a clean break from their past. "Mistakes can happen at a young age, but the government is committed to strengthening these children mentally, physically and professionally," she said. By equipping them with practical skills, the department aims to redirect their energies away from crime and toward sustainable self-employment once they return to mainstream society.

The state government has earmarked dedicated funds for all five observation homes to continuously introduce new courses based on the evolving career aspirations and demands of the inmates, the minister added.

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Officials said the Faridkot launch sets a template for the remaining homes, with the emphasis on trade-based training that can translate directly into livelihoods.