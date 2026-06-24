DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Faridkot observation home gets Punjab's first in-house vocational training centre for juvenile inmates

Faridkot observation home gets Punjab's first in-house vocational training centre for juvenile inmates

article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 02:24 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Baljit Kaur
Advertisement

Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur today launched the state's first skill development centre at the Juvenile Observation Home in Faridkot in a bid to rehabilitate young offenders and equip them with marketable trades before their reintegration into society.

Advertisement

The initiative marks the first time in Punjab that specialised vocational training is being offered directly within a juvenile observation home, the minister said, adding that the programme would be rolled out across all five such observation homes in the state, with launches in Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur to follow.

Advertisement

The department has set a target of training 211 juvenile inmates across Punjab. The programme covers young individuals between the ages of 12 and 19. The first batch at Faridkot commenced with over 30 participants, beginning with a hairdressing and hair-cutting course selected specifically to align with current market demand. Future phases will expand into high-demand technical trades including mobile repair, the minister said.

Advertisement

Dr Baljit said the core objective of the initiative was to offer young inmates a clean break from their past. "Mistakes can happen at a young age, but the government is committed to strengthening these children mentally, physically and professionally," she said. By equipping them with practical skills, the department aims to redirect their energies away from crime and toward sustainable self-employment once they return to mainstream society.

The state government has earmarked dedicated funds for all five observation homes to continuously introduce new courses based on the evolving career aspirations and demands of the inmates, the minister added.

Advertisement

Officials said the Faridkot launch sets a template for the remaining homes, with the emphasis on trade-based training that can translate directly into livelihoods.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts