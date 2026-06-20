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Home / Punjab / Faridkot police arrest 2 Arsh Dalla gang members with foreign pistols, live cartridges

Faridkot police arrest 2 Arsh Dalla gang members with foreign pistols, live cartridges

Preliminary investigation reveals links between the arrested duo and Navjot Singh, alias Neetu, an operative of the Arsh Dalla gang lodged in Central Jail, Faridkot

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 07:13 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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The Faridkot police claimed to have foiled a major crime by arresting two operatives of the Arsh Dalla gang and recovering two foreign-made pistols along with live cartridges, officials said on Saturday.

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The arrested persons were identified as Upjinder Singh, alias Gagna, a resident of Panjgrain Kalan in Faridkot, and Talwinder Singh, alias Happy, a resident of Karamgarh village in Barnala district.

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Preliminary investigation revealed links between the arrested duo and Navjot Singh, alias Neetu, an operative of the Arsh Dalla gang lodged in Central Jail, Faridkot.

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The police have obtained a production warrant for Neetu, and further disclosures are expected during his questioning, claimed police.

The police further disclosed that both Upjinder Singh and Talwinder Singh have a criminal background, with a total of seven cases registered against them earlier under the Arms Act, drug trafficking, and other serious sections.

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Accused Navjot Singh, alias Neetu, also faces seven cases under various serious sections. A case under Sections 25(6), 25(7), 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered at Sadar Kotkapura police station.

In separate action, Jaspal Singh, alias Paalu, a resident of Moga district, was arrested with 101 gm heroin, a .32 bore country-made pistol with magazine, and two live .32 bore cartridges. In another case, police have arrested Saroop Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran district, with a .32-bore country-made pistol and three live cartridges.

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