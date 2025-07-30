Faridkot police arrest 7 linked to Bambiha gang in blind murder case

Faridkot police arrested seven individuals associated with the Bambiha gang in connection with a blind murder case that occurred in Bahmanwala village, officials said on Wednesday.

Among those arrested are three main suspects who allegedly carried out the killing, and four accomplices who provided weapons, shelter, and financial assistance, said Faridkot DIG Ashwani Kumar.

The murder took place on July 22, when three unidentified assailants on a motorcycle shot and killed Yadvinder Singh, a resident of Mohali, who was working as a driver for Jeewanjot Singh Chahal alias Jugnu—an accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case—during a condolence visit to Bahmanwala. The attackers had reportedly intended to target Jugnu but mistakenly killed his driver instead.

Investigations revealed that the murder was orchestrated by gangster Gaurav alias Lucky Patial, a foreign-based operative of the Bambiha gang. The key accused, Chinki of Jaito, allegedly planned the attack to avenge the death of his brother, Deepak Maan, who is believed to have been associated with the rival Moosewala camp.

Chinki was arrested on July 27 from Haryana’s Sirsa, along with his associate Sooraj Kumar, who had provided him shelter.

During a recovery operation, Chinki opened fire at police while attempting to retrieve the motorcycle and a .32 bore pistol used in the crime. He was injured in retaliatory firing and subsequently arrested. A case under the Arms Act and relevant BNS sections was registered against him at Kotkapura Sadar Police Station.

Subsequently, on July 28, three more suspects—Jaswant Singh alias Mangal, Harmanpreet Singh alias Harman, and Bunty—were arrested from Ferozepur for providing weapons, funds, and shelter.

On July 29, the remaining two main accused—Gurmeet Singh alias Gumber Rajput and Manpreet Singh alias Gattari—were arrested from Rajpura in Patiala district. Police recovered two .30 bore pistols with 11 live cartridges and one Glock pistol with 8 rounds from their possession.

Initial investigations also revealed that weapons and financial support were supplied by Piush Pehalwan alias Rajan, who is based in Malaysia, and his father Jaswant Singh alias Mangal.

Two separate FIRs have been registered in this case: one on July 22 under Sections 103(1), 109, 61(2), and 249 of the BNS and the Arms Act at City Kotkapura Police Station, and another on July 28 under additional provisions of the Arms Act at Sadar Kotkapura Police Station.