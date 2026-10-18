Faridkot police book 5 for vandalising govt flex boards; second case in 2 days

The Faridkot city police on Sunday registered another case against five people, including a student leader and union activists, for allegedly vandalising government flex boards installed to publicise a residential plot scheme.

The case was registered on the complaint of Jaspreet Singh, a junior engineer with the Faridkot Improvement Trust.

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According to the complaint, the trust had installed hoardings and flex banners at several locations, including Medical College Sadiq Road and Ferozepur Road, to publicise the open draw for plots in a newly developed colony in the city.

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The boards featured photographs of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, local MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon and Improvement Trust chairman.

The complainant alleged that protesters damaged the flex boards during a demonstration on October 15, causing financial losses to the trust. The police identified five accused after examining videos of the incident that went viral on social media.

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The accused have been identified as Naunihal Singh, Harveer Kaur Gandhal, president of the Punjab Students Union, Sukhdeep Singh Bham, Sharanjit Singh Sara and Gursewak Singh.

A case has been registered under Section 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 4 of the Punjab Prevention of Damage to Public and Private Property Act, 2014.

On Saturday, the police had registered a similar case against three student leaders, including Naunihal Singh and Harveer Kaur Gandhal, for allegedly damaging the state government's anti-drug campaign posters and flex boards.