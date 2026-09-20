Faridkot police bust cross-border smuggling module; 47.3 kg heroin, three pistols seized

The Faridkot police on Sunday claimed to have busted a cross-border heroin and arms smuggling module with the arrest of four persons and the recovery of 47.3 kg of heroin, three .30-bore pistols, three magazines and 15 live cartridges.

The accused have been identified as Ankush of Ghubaya, Mangal Singh of Panje Ke Uttar, Sachin alias Sanju of Parbhat Singh Wala and Anmol Singh of Lamochar Khurd, all in Ferozepur district. Two vehicles, allegedly used in smuggling operations, have also been impounded.

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Faridkot SSP Gurbans Singh Bains said preliminary investigation had revealed that the accused were part of a network involved in smuggling heroin and illegal weapons into the state from across the border.

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He said the CIA team intercepted a Honda City during a special checking drive in view of the upcoming Baba Farid Agman Purb in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. All four occupants were overpowered and the contraband and weapons were recovered during a search, he said.

The SSP said the gang used to collect heroin and arms consignments dropped by drones from across the border in the Fazilka and Ferozepur districts and subsequently supply them to different parts of the state.

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Further investigation was under way to unravel the entire network and establish its forward and backward linkages, he said.

A case has been registered under Section 21(c) of the NDPS Act and Sections 25(6) and 25(7) of the Arms Act at the Sadiq police station in Faridkot district.