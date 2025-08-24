Faridkot police bust inter-district theft gang, 8 arrested

Police has busted a notorious gang involved in a series of burglaries across multiple districts, arresting eight members and recovering stolen goods along with two vehicles used in the crimes.

SP (Headquarters) Manvinder Bir Singh said the accused have been identified as William, Jora Baba, Yuvaraj alias Jaggu, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam alias Shibbu, and Akash alias Raju—all residents of Ferozepur. The other two, Amreek Singh alias America and Lovepreet Singh, are residents of Ludhiana district.

Police recovered three inverter batteries, one inverter, one air-conditioner with stabilizer, two LED TVs, one Scorpio car and one Innova car, and sharp-edged weapons from their possession.

Investigations revealed that Amreek Singh alias America supplied scrap vehicles to the gang for use in thefts, later retrieving them after the crimes. He already faces five theft-related cases.

The arrests stemmed from a burglary that occurred on the intervening night of August 19–20, in Sethia Wala Mohalla, Faridkot, where unidentified thieves broke into two shops and stole cash, an inverter with batteries, a DVR, an iPhone, and LED TVs.

The accused are wanted in 26 criminal cases, including theft, preparation for dacoity, Arms Act violations, and other serious offences across various districts.