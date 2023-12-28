Faridkot police crack down on suspected drug addicts

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 27

After arresting many drug addicts and drug peddlers and seizure of very small quantities of drugs, the police here have now started making arrests of the youth suspected of consuming drugs as per instructions of higher police officials.

On Monday, the police arrested Ravi Kumar, a youth of Faridkot, after seizing a lighter and a silver foil from him. In another case, Lakhwinder Singh of Dhudi village had been arrested with a syringe and Rs 200. Today, the police arrested Nirbhay Singh of Kotkapura, alleging that he was found consuming drugs on the bank of a distributary.

Both these youths have been booked under Section 27 of the NDPS Act, said a senior police officer preferring anonymity. In both cases, the police said that it swung into action after a tip-off that the youths were consuming drugs at two secluded locations in the town. It added that both these youths had consumed drugs using silver foil and syringe.

However, the arrest of suspected drug addicts has added to the worries of the jail authorities. “The jail in Faridkot is already crowded with drug peddlers. If the police started arresting suspected drug addicts, it will further increase the crowd in the jail, which will make things difficult for the jail authorities in the absence of adequate staff,” said a senior jail functionary.

Last week, Faridkot police had registered a case under the NDPS Act against 14 inmates of the Faridkot Central Jail for alleged drug peddling in the jail here. A head warden of Faridkot jail has also been arrested for supplying drugs and mobile phones to inmates in the jail last week.

The prevalence of drug addiction has also been found on the higher side in Faridkot. More than 45 per cent inmates lodged in Central Jail here tested positive for drugs in a screening drive held here last year. In all, 1,064 of the total 2,333 inmates in the jail had failed the dope test conducted by the Health Department. Of the 155 women inmates, many also failed the dope test.

