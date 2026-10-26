Faridkot police crack Flipkart cash robbery case, delivery boy among 3 held

In a swift and coordinated operation, the Faridkot police have cracked a major robbery case involving a Flipkart cash collection agent, arresting three youths within hours of the crime. The police recovered Rs 4.11 lakh of the Rs 4.27 lakh stolen cash, along with two motorcycles allegedly used in the crime.

Police investigations revealed a striking twist: the robbery conspiracy was hatched by a delivery employee working for the company itself, who tipped off his accomplices to orchestrate the ambush.

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The incident occurred on October 21 near Ghoda Chowk on Kotkapura Road. The complainant, a Flipkart employee, was riding a scooter and carrying Rs 4,27,800 in collected cash to deposit at a local bank branch when bike-borne assailants ambushed him, knocked him off his vehicle and fled with the cash bag.

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Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under Sections 304/3(5) and 317(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the City Faridkot Police Station.

A specialised police team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Harcharan Singh immediately launched an investigation, using intelligence inputs and local tracking to identify and trace the suspects.

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The accused were identified as Gurjot Singh alias Gagna, Bikramjit Singh and Manish Singh, all of Faridkot.

SP (Investigation) Narinder Singh stated that interrogation of the accused confirmed the involvement of the delivery employee in planning the robbery from within the company.