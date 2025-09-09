DT
Home / Punjab / Faridkot police make record heroin seizure, arrest two suspects

Sukhpreet Singh, resident of Jhariwala village and Kadar Singh, from Ferozepur district have been arrested
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 01:36 PM Sep 09, 2025 IST
Photo: Punjab police/X
Police have made a significant breakthrough in their fight against drug trafficking, seizing a record amount of heroin and arresting two individuals.

The raid resulted in the recovery of 12 kilograms and 100 grams of heroin, believed to have been smuggled from Pakistan using a drone.​

According to a press conference held by SSP Dr Pragya Jain, the operation began when Inspector Rajesh Kumar, the head of the Sadar Police Station, set up a checkpoint.

An informant provided a crucial tip, leading the police to a house in the village of Jhariwala, where drug smugglers were believed to be active.

​Acting swiftly on the intelligence, a police team raided the location and apprehended two suspects: Sukhpreet Singh, a resident of Jhariwala village, and Kadar Singh, from the Ferozepur district.

During the search, officers discovered the massive cache of heroin.​Dr. Jain stated that the arrested individuals had allegedly arranged for the heroin shipment to be brought across the border from Pakistan via a drone. The drugs were being stored at the Jhariwala house, awaiting further distribution.

Police intercepted the consignment before it could be supplied to other parties.​SSP Dr. Jain highlighted that this is the largest single-day heroin seizure in the history of the district.

The suspects have been taken into police custody, and further investigation is underway to uncover the extent of their network, including their connections with smugglers in Pakistan and the methods used to bring the large consignment into India.

