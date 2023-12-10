Faridkot police re-open case of 5 youths killed in ‘accident’ after families protest

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 9

Six days after five youths were killed in what was believed to be a road accident in Faridkot, the police have registered a case for ‘negligent driving, mischief and causing death’ against unidentified persons who allegedly rammed their car into the victims’ car before fleeing.

On December 2, five youths of Bathinda and Muktsar district were killed in an ‘accident’ near Bara Bhai Ka village on the Amritsar-Bathinda national highway in Faridkot district. The police sought to close the file after registering a case under Section 174 of the CrPC, noting the car was hit by a stray animal on the highway.

However, the families of the five deceased alleged that the police were shielding two persons who had rammed their car into the car of the deceased with an intention to kill them. They claimed that while their loved ones died on the spot, the accused fled from the scene, leaving behind their partially damaged car, which had got stuck in the fields after the accident. The family members said locals who rushed to the accident spot claimed that the occupants of the other car were carrying weapons.

Investigating Officer Bhupinder Singh said the police were yet to identify the owners of the car that was left behind by the suspects. Earlier, police sources had claimed that the occupants of the two cars had an argument before heading from Bathinda to Faridkot.

