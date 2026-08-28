Faridkot police solve blind rape-murder case in 18 hours, arrest 50-year-old

Faridkot Police have claimed to have cracked the blind murder case of an unidentified woman within 18 hours of her body being discovered in the New Grain Market area of the city, arresting a 50-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting and killing her.

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According to police, the case came to light on Thursday after authorities received information about the semi-naked body of a woman, estimated to be around 60 years old, lying in the New Grain Market. Senior officers, including the DSP and SHO of City-2 police station, rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. A case against an unidentified person was subsequently registered at City Faridkot Police Station.

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To solve the case, SSP Faridkot Gurbans Singh Bains formed multiple specialised teams. Through analysis of CCTV footage and technical evidence, investigators identified the suspect and arrested him within 18 hours.

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The accused has been identified as Raju (50), a resident of Jot Ram Colony on Bholuwala Road in Faridkot, who works as a domestic labourer.

During the investigation, police found that the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the victim before murdering her by repeatedly hitting her on the head and other parts of the body with a brick.

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The accused is currently in police custody and is being interrogated further. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to ascertain the identity of the deceased woman, SSP Bains said.