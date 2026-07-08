Faridkot sanitation workers announce fresh strike day after calling off 20-day stir

The brief respite for residents after approximately 450 contractual sanitation workers called off their 20-day strike on Tuesday has quickly given way to renewed anxiety. While cleaning operations resumed partially, a pre-scheduled state-wide sanitation strike set for Wednesday threatens to push the city back into old patterns.

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The workers agreed to suspend their strike after the Municipal Council (MC) released May’s outstanding wages and pledged to disburse June dues within two days. However, that payment remains in limbo.

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The Improvement Trust Faridkot stepped in, agreeing to release 1.5 crore from MC Faridkot’s total outstanding dues of approximately Rs 5.5 crore toward June salaries. As of Tuesday evening, banks had yet to clear the transaction. “All sanitation workers have resumed duty, but they are still awaiting their June salaries,” said Punjab Safai Sewak Union president Ashok Kumar Sarwan.

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He confirmed that Wednesday’s strike was decided well in advance over the government’s persistent failure to address long-pending demands, and will proceed regardless of local developments.

The human cost of nearly three weeks of uncollected waste is starkly visible on the ground. Heaps of garbage line every street, market and major thoroughfare — even spilling near the District Courts. Clogged drains, a suffocating stench and swarms of mosquitoes, flies and stray animals have turned the town into a breeding ground for infectious diseases, drawing urgent warnings from the health department.

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The crisis has also entered the legal arena. Atul Gupta, 55, a Faridkot resident, On Tuesday filed an application before the Permanent Lok Adalat (Public Utility Services) against the Municipal Council, the State of Punjab, the Punjab Pollution Control Board and the Director of Local Government.

The petition accused the authorities of “gross administrative negligence” and “public nuisance”, arguing the uncollected waste violates residents’ fundamental right to life and a clean environment under Article 21 of the Constitution. Citing violations of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, Gupta has demanded immediate judicial intervention and an exemplary penalty of Rs 1 crore against the respondents, to be directed toward the District Bar Association or a local NGO for public welfare.